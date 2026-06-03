Ann Jones | Passages

Published June 3, 2026

August 26, 1945 – May 22, 2026

Ann Jones was born August 26, 1945, in Wisconsin and spent her early childhood in Honolulu. She grew up in San Jose, California and graduated from San Jose State College in 1967, with a degree in biology. She worked as a school teacher in the primary grades until 1984 when lupus intervened and cut short her career. Undaunted, she returned to college, studying accounting and passed the CPA exam in 1989. She worked for an accounting firm until lupus again reared its ugly head.

She and Keith moved to Orcas Island in 1992 where she was able to immerse herself in community, art and the natural environment. She created many fine images of Orcas Island; its animal occupants and iconic images. She stubbornly fought physical obstacles with bravery and fortitude. One of her proudest accomplishments was illustrating the book of our resident orca, Grannies Clan.

She reveled for many years in her membership in the Madrona Club and the many friendships therein. She always had a cheerful and positive persona and was a faithful friend.

Ann passed away March 22, 2026. She leaves behind three much loved nephews, Sam Jones, Tim Jones, Nick Jones, their extended families, and husband of 55 years, Keith.