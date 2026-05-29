OIHS track and field at state championships

Submitted by Amy Carlson and The Booster Club.

Hello Viking Fans,

Our track team is in Yakima, representing Orcas Island High School in state competitions. We have nine athletes competing this weekend:

Sophia Mahony-Jauregui: javelin.

Tom Malo: javelin.

Drew Nunez: 300-meter hurdles.

Julez Mahone Arias: 110 hurdles.

Chase Connell: discus.

Gabe Chapman 800 meters.

4×4 100-meter relay: Gabe Chapman, Elijah Griffith, Orland Ljubic, Joaquin Shanks-Morales.

Let’s all wish them and their coaches good luck as they finish out their season strong!

GO VIKINGS!!