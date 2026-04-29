Gary M. Bruland | Passages

Published April 29, 2026

October 9, 1943 – March 12, 2026

Gary M. Bruland, born October 9, 1943, in Bellingham, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026, in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, at the age of 82.

Gary proudly served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, carrying the values of loyalty, strength, and dedication with him throughout his life. Following his military service, he built a diverse and fulfilling career, co-owning and operating Holiday Foods. He then spent 35 years on Orcas Island, where he also owned and operated Snappy Photo, The Snack Bar at Cascade Lake, and The Village Stop, becoming a familiar and valued part of the community. His work ethic and commitment left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Gary had a deep love for life and the simple joys that came with it. Whether he was out on the water boating or kayaking, flying his airplane, tailgating with family and friends, or simply soaking up the sun, he embraced every moment. He had a natural ability to make people feel at ease, and his quick wit and unforgettable laugh could light up any room.

At the heart of everything Gary did was his family. He is survived by his son Daniel and wife Renee; daughter Darby; son Russ and wife Debbie; grandchildren Bradley Bruland, Brooke Wahlgren, and Katlyn Bruland; brother Ken Bruland and wife Anne; and sister Cathy Barton and husband Peter.

He was preceded in death by Janna, his beloved wife of 54 years—a love that was steady, deep, and enduring. There is comfort in knowing that they are together again.

Gary leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and countless memories that will live on in the stories shared and the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Gary’s memory.