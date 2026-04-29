Catherine Ann Ledingham Pederson | Passages

Published April 29, 2026

October 19, 1932 – April 12, 2026

Catherine Ann Ledingham Pederson, age 93, of Eastsound, Washington, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2026. Catherine cared deeply about family and community, and got great pleasure in sharing her many talents. She loved beauty and wildlife on Orcas Island and greeted people with her beautiful smile and gracious words.

Catherine was born in Renton, Washington on October 19, 1932 to Roy and Helen Ledingham. After graduation from Renton High School, she moved to Eugene, Oregon where she met and married her husband, the late Dale Pederson, on June 27, 1953. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a BA in English and later completed an MM in Choral Conducting from Pacific Lutheran University. She was an accomplished organist at Episcopal and Lutheran Churches in Eugene and later on Orcas Island. Catherine traveled extensively to Europe, Africa, China, and Maritime Canada, where she cultivated her love for Celtic music.

The Pedersons moved to Orcas Island in 1972 and purchased Darvill’s Rare Print Shop. Catherine lived on Orcas Island for 54 years. During her time on Orcas Island Catherine brought the sound of music to the community. She was the inspiration and one of the founding members of the Orcas Center, a founding member of the Orcas School Music Advocacy Group (MAG), and a founding member of the OICMF Board. She taught many private piano students until her retirement at age 91.

Catherine was co-founder of the Orcas Choral Society, and for 33 years, until her retirement in 2010, led many islanders in “singing each other’s songs”. She took pleasure in the thought that there could be vastly different political opinions happening with the various singers, but when the Choral Society was at the Tuesday night rehearsals, being “on the same page” was absolutely important.

Catherine is survived by her younger sister Charlotte Behnke and five children, Jenny Doherty, Mary Gropp, David Pederson, Susan Asplin and Carol Pederson. She has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Catherine’s life will be announced later. Donations in memory of Catherine can be sent to: Orcas School Music Advocacy Group (MAG), The Orcas Center or The Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival (OICMF).

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Orcas Center.