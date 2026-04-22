Michael Skaar | Passages

Published April 22, 2026

Mike is survived by his wife and the mother of his child, Diane Ferguson; his daughter, Stephanie Theresa Boehl and his two beautiful grandchildren, Lucas and Olivia — who were truly the light of his life.

Growing up as an Air Force brat, Mike experienced life all across the United States, shaping his adventurous spirit and strong sense of resilience.

In 1978, Mike married Diane in California, and together they built a life rooted in love, loyalty and family. In 1981, they welcomed their daughter Stephanie, who became one of Mike’s greatest joys and proudest accomplishments. Watching her grow, succeed, and build her own life — earning her master’s degree as a Registered Dietitian — meant everything to him.

Mike dedicated many years of his life to his career, working for TWA, Air Canada and later FedEx, where he wore many hats before retiring. He was known as someone you could count on — steady, hardworking and quietly dependable.

But beyond all of that, Mike was a man who found joy in the little things. He loved cars — talking about them, working on them, admiring them — and he loved a good card game, especially when it meant sitting around the table with family and friends, sharing laughs that would linger long after the game was over.

Mike and Diane shared many cherished memories traveling to Orcas Island over the years, before residing there for 25+ years, a place that held special meaning for them. In 2023, they made their home in Anacortes, Washington, where Diane continues to reside.

Mike had a truly big heart. He loved deeply — his family, his friends, and his loyal dog, Uma who held a special place by his side. He wasn’t always the loudest in the room, but his presence was steady, comforting and real. The kind of man who showed love through actions, through consistency, through simply being there.

A memorial service will be held at Diane and Mikey’s home in Anacortes, with details to be announced, at the end of May 2026.

Mike will be remembered not just for the life he lived, but for the love he gave so freely. He will be deeply missed, always remembered and forever carried in the hearts of those who loved him.