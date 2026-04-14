SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

April 1

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a scam attempt. The deputy learned that a new scam involves the scammer calling and claiming to have your family member held hostage until you pay a ransom. The scammer isn’t aware you live on an island and will claim they have your loved one on the mainland.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a weapons noise incident on Waldron Island. The deputy learned that the reporting party only wanted the incident documented and did not want the Sheriff’s Office to investigate. Please be mindful of the San Juan County noise ordinance.

• A Friday Harbor female was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the owner did not have a driver’s license. The driver was issued infractions for no valid license with ID, and no insurance.

• A deputy on San Juan conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Guard Street. The driver was issued an infraction for operating a vehicle without insurance. The driver was given verbal warnings for improper display of registration, no seatbelt and not obtaining a Washington driver’s license.

April 2

• A deputy on Orcas Island assisted Orcas Island Fire & Rescue with an overdose patient. The patient was flown off island for further treatment.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a fraud incident on Shaw Island. The deputy learned that the savvy citizen was not fooled by the scammer and did not send any money. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you that someone calling you for money may be a scam.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance in the Olga area. The deputy learned that a civil dispute over assets was the citizen’s concern. The deputy provided resources, and the incident was documented.

April 3

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a traffic hazard on Crescent Beach Drive. The deputy discovered a disabled vehicle in the middle of the road on a blind corner. The driver arrived at the scene with a gas can and was subsequently arrested for driving with a suspended license.

• A Lopez resident reported their checks were stolen somewhere in the U.S. mail system and sold on the dark web.

• A concerned citizen turned in a small coin purse that was found near a local business on North Beach Road and A Street in Eastsound. A deputy received the purse from the citizen and turned it into evidence for safekeeping.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a structure fire near the West Beach area. The deputy assisted Orcas Fire & Rescue, and the incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for expired registration and speeding. The driver was issued infractions for no valid license with ID, and no insurance.

April 4

• A Lopez resident reported fraud. A report was completed. Do not ever send large amounts of cash through the mail or send a large amount of gift cards to people you don’t know. It is a scam every time. There is no way to retrieve the lost funds.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a domestic incident. After contacting both the involved individual and an uninvolved individual, the incident was determined to be verbal in nature. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 40 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone on Lovers Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding and failing to renew expired registration greater than two months.

April 5

• A deputy on Orcas Island encountered an individual with an active warrant for their arrest. The individual was arrested and transported to jail without incident.

April 6

• Deputies on Orcas responded to a complaint of someone yelling in the woods. The subject was contacted and declined assistance.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the 5000 block of Center Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 50 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

• A deputy on Orcas responded to a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located by family on another island.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of found drugs. The deputy took possession of the suspected methamphetamine and vehicle prowling tools and secured them into evidence. A report was completed.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to an unwanted person. The person was contacted and trespassed from the property.

• A deputy on San Juan Island located an individual who had stolen food and alcohol from Kings Market not long after being released from the San Juan County Jail. The individual was taken into custody and booked into jail before they were able to get on the ferry home. A report was completed.