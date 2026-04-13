Mark Sawyer | Passages

Published April 13, 2026

Mark Andrew Sawyer, age 60, passed unexpectedly on April 2, 2026, due to a tragic boating accident.

He is survived by his father, Larry Sawyer; his daughter, Darby Sawyer; and his grandson, Cooper Maddux. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Booth.

Mark was raised on his family’s generational property in Olga, Washington. It was there that he continued to live, raise his daughter, and build/run his businesses, M. Sawyer Drilling and Pump Service and Buck Bay Shellfish Farm.

Mark touched countless lives and will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and employees. He will always be remembered for his unmatched work ethic, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and a smile and laugh that could light up his entire face.

A memorial to celebrate Mark’s life is being thoughtfully planned by his family and friends and will be held in May 2026 at the American Legion. Additional details will be shared as they become available.