Locally supported Meals on Wheels programs support seniors’ ability to age well in the islands

Submitted by SJC.

For many older adults in the islands, “Meals on Wheels and More” provides more than nutritious food. It supports independence, dignity and stability at home. That’s why San Juan County’s Department of Health & Community Services partners with local senior center nonprofits and the Whatcom Council on Aging to provide this valuable service to island seniors.

“Living in the San Juans can be challenging and isolating for older adults,” said Chris Orr, executive director of the Whatcom Council on Aging. “Meals on Wheels and More helps more than 851 seniors stay nourished, connected, and engaged as they continue to live on the islands they love and cherish.”

WCOA is responsible for overall program administration, including staffing the kitchens and planning the menus, while the senior centers provide direct operational support in the form of access to commercial kitchens and equipment, dining space and more. San Juan County Health & Community Services employs senior service specialists who assist with local program coordination, screening new clients and connecting participants with other important services.

“The partnership between the County, our local senior centers, and WCOA is truly something special,” said Human Services Manager Jami Mitchell. “It’s the only way a service like this is possible in the islands, and we’re constantly fighting budget shortfalls, travel logistics, and other challenges in an effort to maintain this valuable resource for our locals.”

The Meals on Wheels and More program facilitates both onsite community lunches at the senior centers and the delivery of meals to eligible homebound seniors and their unpaid caregivers. In 2025, the County’s Senior Nutrition Program produced over 38,000 meals — serving 16,269 in-person lunches to 606 seniors and delivering 21,809 meals to 245 seniors.

Funding, in part, for the Senior Nutrition Program comes from the County Current/County General budget — about $100,000. Property taxes from the general County levy pay for these senior services, and others, like the caregiver assistance programs, and helping seniors access Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“These local dollars ensure that services remain tailored to the specific needs of island residents, keeping programs community‑driven and responsive,” said Mark Tompkins, HCS director. “During a time when we’re seeing state and federal grants dry up, we rely on local funding to sustain accessible, reliable nutrition support for seniors and their caregivers.”

One caregiver on Lopez, Jim Phillips, shared how the program has become essential during a difficult chapter of life. His wife is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease, making it impossible for them to attend community lunches as they once did. Meals on Wheels now provides prepared meals that remove the daily burden of planning, grocery shopping and cooking.

“Those meals provide more than nourishing food. The meals don’t require planning, grocery shopping, prepping and finally cooking,” said Phillips.

Programs like Meals on Wheels help older adults remain safely at home while reducing the stress for caregivers.

“We are proud to partner with San Juan County Health & Community Services and the Lopez Island, Mullis, and Orcas Senior Centers to support the vibrant senior community in the San Juans,” said Orr.