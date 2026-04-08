The ClearWater Commitment: A framework for institutional integrity | Column

By Thomas Owens

Transparency is the essential mechanism through which governing boards earn the trust of their constituency.

Boards that do not operate at the level of transparency expected by their constituency will be continually questioned and challenged, resulting in an increasing level of distrust of their goals and motives at even the simplest of actions. In turn, the board may come to view their constituency as an adversary rather than a partner and resource available to move the organization forward. This is not a productive or sustainable state.

After a “thousand days of chaos,” this is the situation faced by the Eastsound Water Users Association Board and its membership. While fully resetting the association to a productive, functional environment will take a deep, reflective analysis guided by a professional nonprofit facilitator, a vital immediate step is to define a framework for the membership expectations for transparency in Eastsound Water governance and operations.

The ClearWater Commitment is the first step toward that framework. No bylaw changes are required; rather, this represents a commitment to best practices. Ideally, the current elected board would immediately commit to and implement these standards. The commitment of future candidates for election or reelection to the board to this transparency framework would be easily assessed. Over time, these standards would be codified in Board Policies and Procedures, becoming part of a new culture of openness at Eastsound Water.

The ClearWater Commitment:

I. Transparent meetings and public information

• All meetings accessible in person and by livestream.

• Meeting agenda distributed in advance will include topics to be covered by the general manager. Topics to be covered in executive sessions will appear on the distributed meeting agenda, accompanied by the specific legal justification for the closed session.

• The general manager report, with slides, will be distributed in PDF format immediately after the meeting and with the approved meeting minutes.

• Meeting minutes will be downloadable in PDF format.

• The board will host open Q&A sessions for the public quarterly, in addition to the monthly business meetings.

• New or updated policies will be announced and discussed in a business meeting, then posted on the website for member comments for 30 days prior to passage.

• All official email broadcasts to the membership will also be sent to EWUA staff to ensure internal alignment.

II. Transparent financial information

• Discussions of rate increases will only take place in open session.

• Annual budget will be discussed in open session and presented in legible form for meeting attendees and formally voted on before the beginning of the fiscal year. The annual budget will be downloadable on the website.

• Changes of 20% or more in any budget category during the fiscal year will be announced, discussed and approved by the board at an open monthly business meeting. The board will be notified by the general manager of changes in any category of 10-20% and announced at the next monthly business meeting.

• Quarterly expenditure summaries (unaudited) will be posted on the web within 30 days of the end of the quarter.

• Annual fiscal year budget statements (audited) will be posted on the web within 90 days of the end of the fiscal year.

III. Transparent financial information

• The Annual Review of the General Manager will include mechanisms for anonymous input by staff and the membership. A summary of the assessment will be distributed to staff and the membership.

• Competitive bids will be solicited for purchases and capital projects exceeding $10,000. Bids will be evaluated by at least two qualified individuals.