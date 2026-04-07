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No Kings on Orcas: A community stands together

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Darrell Kirk photo. A community member carries an American flag.

Darrell Kirk photo.

A community member carries an American flag.

By Darrell Kirk

Staff reporter

On the afternoon of March 28, roughly 600 people, according to organizers, gathered in Eastsound for the No Kings Rally — part of a nationwide movement declaring that America belongs to its people, not to kings, dictators or tyrants.

The event opened with music from Clint McCune, who performed a song written on the front lines of Standing Rock, his voice setting the tone for the afternoon. Mandy Troxel led the crowd in a rousing call-and-response song, teaching everyone the words to “No One Is Getting Left Behind.” To close the afternoon, singer-songwriter Pedro LopezDeVictoria performed his most recent original composition.

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