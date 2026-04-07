No Kings on Orcas: A community stands together

By Darrell Kirk

Staff reporter

On the afternoon of March 28, roughly 600 people, according to organizers, gathered in Eastsound for the No Kings Rally — part of a nationwide movement declaring that America belongs to its people, not to kings, dictators or tyrants.

The event opened with music from Clint McCune, who performed a song written on the front lines of Standing Rock, his voice setting the tone for the afternoon. Mandy Troxel led the crowd in a rousing call-and-response song, teaching everyone the words to “No One Is Getting Left Behind.” To close the afternoon, singer-songwriter Pedro LopezDeVictoria performed his most recent original composition.