Rick Schmitt | Passages

Published April 1, 2026

July 8, 1953 – February 3, 2026

Brother, Uncle, Friend

Rick first came to Orcas in the late 1950’s to stay on his aunt’s farm in Crow Valley. Uncle Bill and Aunt Irene Kalla welcomed us, and the summers were great fun. He eventually went to Orcas High School, making lots of lifelong friends. The many summer jobs included Bartells Resort dock boy, and gardening at the Kaiser Estate under Sy Byle’s watchful eye. Summer dances at the Grange gave him the opportunity to play his guitar which he loved and was so accomplished at.

Another love was fishing and he probably fished in every lake, pond, and bay on Orcas, whether allowed to or not. He chose to make his home here for the rest of his life. He worked for Madan Electric and Dallas Electric following in his Uncle Bill’s footsteps. B K Electric was one of the first on Orcas.

Rick was happiest whenever he was out on the water whether it be fresh or salt.

Those he was closest to knew the kindness Rick displayed to children. Some might have been surprised by it, but those of us lucky enough to be little kids within his sphere knew his great love for us.

Rick is survived by his sister Debra, brother Paul, nieces Annetha and Debbie, great nieces Austin and Aran Caswell, and great great grand nephew Atlas and great great grandniece Aspyn as well as all his beloved friends and ‘chosen’ families.

Our hearts miss him terribly.