County float at Waldron temporarily closed April 5-11 for repairs

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County’s Public Works Department owns and/or maintains marine facilities (piers, floats and ramps) at 16 locations across the islands, one of which is located on Waldron Island. The department is providing public notice that the float will be removed and towed to Friday Harbor for repairs on Sunday, April 5, and reinstalled by Saturday, April 11.

The float was recently inspected for damage and safety concerns, revealing the need for significant repairs to the floatation. The County has been coordinating this service disruption with Waldron residents via the Waldron Community Meeting and has also installed signs in three locations on the County dock and provided extra signs for other locations, such as the post office and the community message board.

During the closure, the County is coordinating mail, freight, water taxi and emergency access to ensure Waldron residents continue to receive regular services.

The County recognizes how important marine facilities are to commuters, visitors, businesses, locals and other service providers who rely on this infrastructure for regular operations and travel. The County is working to repair the facility as quickly as possible and apologizes for any inconvenience.

This facility on Waldron was installed in 1999. An annual report of County marine facilities is available from the Public Works Department: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/309/County-Roads.

Questions? Contact: Colin Huntemer, Public Works director, colinh@sanjuancountywa.gov.