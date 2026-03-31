Existing vacation rentals in Eastsound and Lopez Village need a provisional use permit by June 25

Submitted by San Juan County.

If you operate a vacation rental in Eastsound Village or Lopez Village, it is a requirement to apply for a provisional use permit to remain compliant with the County code. The permit process is open until June 25, and can be completed through the mail or in person.

Background

All pre-existing vacation rentals in Eastsound village and Lopez village are required to submit an application for a provisional use permit with San Juan County prior to June 25. Ordinance 10-2025 provides that provisional use permit fees will be waived for these pre-existing vacation rentals. Pre-existing vacation rentals that do not submit an application by this date may not be able to continue to operate after June 25, 2026.

How to apply for a provisional use permit

Paper and/or payment via check or cash: To submit a paper form, print and completely fill out the form titled San Juan County Land Use Application. Follow the instructions on the form to submit via mail or drop off in person at 135 Rhone St., Friday Harbor, WA. You can also mail it to San Juan County DCD, P.O. Box 947, Friday Harbor, WA. 98250

Do you have questions about the vacation rental provisional use permit process? Ask Building Official Chris Jones at Christopherj@sanjuancountywa.gov.