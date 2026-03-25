Youth Sailing Lessons from Sail Orcas
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 25, 2026
For the past 25 years, Orcas youth ages 8–15 have been introduced to the sport of sailing through this popular program. The program focuses on teaching sailing skills in a safe, fun environment. With a variety of boats including Optimist Prams, Bics, Lasers, and V-15s, the program can accommodate beginners and experienced sailors anxious to expand their skills. The venue is the protected waters of West Sound on Orcas Island — a great place for kids because there is little boat traffic and the waves and chop are minimal.
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