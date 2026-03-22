Orcas Island Fire recruits brave rain, hail and heavy winds to pass live fire training

by Darrell Kirk

Staff reporter

In a milestone moment for Orcas Island Fire and Rescue, all 27 recruits who participated in a weekend live fire academy on March 7 and 8 at The Washington State Fire Training Academy, located in North Bend, Washington, successfully passed their Firefighter Level 1 live fire skills testing administered by the Washington State testing team — an achievement that instructor Ben Luna called “momentous.”

Battling rain, hail and heavy winds, the recruits trained in interior fire attacks inside a residential structure, interior search and rescue operations in both residential and commercial settings, and grueling SCBA maze courses requiring navigation of stairs, ladders and narrow passages in zero-visibility conditions. “Every single one of them has shown up with such dedication and perseverance that they are ready to start fighting fires and responding to calls,” Luna said. With written testing for Firefighter 1 and 2 certifications scheduled for April, the recruits are on track to earn credentials recognized nationally and increasingly internationally — certifications that are valid for life.

The weekend also highlighted a growing desire across San Juan County for stronger interisland emergency service collaboration, with three firefighters from Lopez Island — one of whom also serves as a career firefighter on San Juan Island — joining the training. “This weekend we had three islands represented, and that is something really special,” Luna said. “There is a real want for us to get closer together, not just in what we offer, but in how we train and work together.”