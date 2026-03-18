Did you know? SJC processes passport applications at the courthouse

Submitted by San Juan County.

The San Juan County Clerk’s Office is a subagent for the Seattle Passport Agency. This means that your local Clerk’s Office can process applications for new adult passports, children’s passports or to renew passports that have expired beyond five years.

Passport services from San Juan County

Access passport services online or via County offices at 350 Court Street. Applications are processed every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by appointment. You can schedule appointments by calling the Clerk’s Office at 360-378-2163.

New passports: You will need to apply for a new passport if you have never had one before, your previous passport was issued on or before your 16th birthday or your previous passport was issued longer than 15 years ago. To apply for a new passport, you must provide photo identification (a valid driver’s license or state ID), proof of U.S. citizenship (a certified copy of a birth certificate or a previous passport) and two passport photos.

Passport renewals: If your previous passport was issued on or after your 16th birthday and your passport has expired, but the issue date was less than 15 years ago, you may visit www.TRAVEL.STATE.GOV to submit your renewal application online or by mail. To apply for a passport renewal, you must provide a marriage certificate or court order if your name has changed, two passport photos and your most recent passport.

Passport forms are also available for download at the U.S. Department of State: https://travel.state.gov.

For questions about passport applications, passport fees, and other services, call the Clerk’s Office at 360-378-2163. You can also learn more on the County’s website: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/193/Passports.