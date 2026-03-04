Thomas Christian Long | Passages

Published March 4, 2026

June 20, 1971 – February 17, 2026

Thomas Christian Long passed away on February 17, 2026, while he sat at the dock near his sailboat in Deer Harbor, WA. Tom was born on June 20, 1971, in Cincinnati, OH where he grew up, attended Northwest High School, and took classes at the University of Cincinnati.

For many years, Tom has made his home on Orcas Island, WA and has enjoyed its serene solitude. He is remembered for his kindness, easy-going manner, and sense of humor. Tom earned a living at various jobs such as a massage therapist and a WA State ferryboat worker. He is loved by many family members and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Philip Long and Juanita Ramsey Long of MI and Herbert Taylor Elliott and Ruth Lairson Elliott of MI.

Tom is survived by his parents, Charles Bruce Long of OH and Linda Elliott Long of CA; stepmother, Dee Brooks-Long of OH; brother, Mark Christian Long, sister-in-law, Laura Elizabeth Evans, nephew, Theodore Long, and niece, Vivian Long, all of CA; Aunt Carol Long Winn and Uncle Harry Winn of TN; step-brothers, Shawn Brooks of OH and Shane Brooks of MI; several cousins, and many friends.

Tom was a man of faith, and he is now in blessed peace with the Lord in Heaven. The family will be planning a community-wide gathering of remembrance in the coming months, Tom’s birthday month.

To share memories of Tom, please visit: www.evanschapel.com/obituary/tom-long.