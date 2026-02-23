Dropped debit cards; carousing canine; smashed sign | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

Feb. 11

• Lopez deputies were dispatched to a welfare check. An individual was transported to Peace Island Medical Center.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call from the post office. Upon investigation, there was no emergent situation.

• A San Juan deputy received found property from a member of the public. The debit card was booked into evidence.

• A deputy on Orcas responded to a hit-and-run complaint. The vehicle reportedly sustained damage while parked on private property. The offending vehicle was not identified.

• A San Juan Island deputy received found property turned in by a member of the public. The debit card (the second of the day) was placed into evidence.

Feb. 12

• A Lopez deputy responded to a report of an unhoused individual experiencing mental distress, harassing children at a County park. The incident occurred half a year prior to when it was reported. The suspected individual will be served a trespass warning letter.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of drugs. A small container with suspected methamphetamine residue was located in the roadway and appeared to have fallen from a vehicle. The container was entered into evidence for destruction.

Feb. 13

• An Orcas deputy responded to a welfare check in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that a citizen was concerned about his mother’s welfare. The deputy contacted the mother and learned that she was safe.

• An Orcas deputy responded to an accident in downtown Eastsound. The deputy learned that a citizen hit a pedestrian crosswalk sign with their truck. The deputy notified Public Works to replace the sign. The vehicle was not damaged.

• A deputy on Orcas responded to a report of fraud.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for expired registration over two months. The driver was issued infractions for no insurance and expired registration.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the owner had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a citation for driving while license suspended in the third degree.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for driving left of center. The driver was issued infractions for driving left of center and having no insurance.

• A Lopez deputy conducted a traffic stop on Lopez Sound Road. The driver was issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and given warnings for speeding and expired registration.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a mental call. An Adult Protective Services referral was generated.

Feb. 14

• A Lopez Island deputy was contacted for a citizen assist. The incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy took a report of custodial interference. Probable cause appears to exist to charge the suspect with a crime at this time. An alert was sent to affected law enforcement agencies to attempt to locate the parties.

• A Lopez deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Mud Bay Road. The driver was mailed an infraction for traveling 50 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for several moving violations. The driver was arrested for DUI.

Feb. 16

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding on Olga Road. The driver was subsequently arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license. A second driver was also arrested for driving while their license was suspended and not having an ignition interlock installed.

• A San Juan Island deputy took a report of suspicious activity at a local residence. One person was reportedly looking at the resident through a window, and another person walked onto the private property. A report was written. Deputies will conduct intermittent drive-by checks at the property.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the 1300 Block of Mud Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 49 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, and additional warnings were issued.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a minor fender bender in the Deer Harbor area. The deputy learned that both parties involved had conducted an exchange of information and were requesting a police report number for their insurance company.

• Lopez deputies stopped a vehicle on Center Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 45 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, a citation for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and additional warnings were issued.

• The Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check that turned into a death investigation. The scene was investigated, and the deceased was turned over to the Coroner’s Office.

• An Orcas deputy responded to a trespassing incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that this incident may have been related to an ongoing civil matter.

Feb. 17

• A San Juan County deputy responded to a dog at large call. The owner of the dog was issued a third offense infraction for dog-at-large.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Center Road and Kielhaven Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle with no valid operator’s license with identification, and failure to renew expired registration over two months.