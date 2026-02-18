Orcas Senior Center happenings

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Discover your artistic side: Art with Carla

Unleash your creativity at Art with Carla Fridays, 1-3 p.m. at Orcas Senior Center. Led by experienced artist Carla Stanley, this lighthearted class focuses on the creative process with a strong belief in your artistic potential, regardless of skill level.

Stanley’s lifelong passion for drawing, backed by an associate of arts degree in visual communications from The Art Institute of Seattle, makes her the perfect guide for a fun and inclusive artistic journey.

With a background in teaching classes at the Funhouse Commons, Orcas Island Parks and Recreation, Poppie’s and Orcas Island School District, and a history of art contest victories, most recently for the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van, Stanley brings a wealth of experience.

The class is $10 to attend. Contact Stanley at 360-317-5652 or onlyonorcas@gmail.com to secure your spot. Uncover your artistic potential and join us for creative Fridays at Orcas Senior Center!

Join the needlework circle

Join our weekly gathering for knitters, crocheters, embroiderers and all needleworkers at Orcas Senior Center, every Friday at 2 p.m.

Come hang out — no project required! Whether you haven’t knitted in years, want to learn to crochet or just want to relax and chat, we have a wonderful selection of donated yarn, needles, books and plenty of friendly advice.

For more information, contact Edy Hansen at edy@orcasseniors.org or 206-413-6167. All ages are welcome, so join us!

Drop-In Peer Grief Support Group

Join us for a supportive, non-judgmental space to process grief and mourning with the Drop-In Peer Grief Support Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Orcas Senior Center.

This group is designed to help normalize your feelings, facilitate healing and provide understanding. We offer a safe space to explore your thoughts and emotions without fear of judgment.

For questions, contact George Eberle at 360-298-2829 or John Ehrmantraut at casadonjuan12@gmail.com or 760-325-0677. We look forward to supporting you.

Island Hearing Healthcare’s Stacie Nordrum, Au.D., CCC-A, offering monthly hearing services

Stacie Nordrum, Au.D., CCC-A, from Island Hearing Healthcare, provides hearing care at Orcas Senior Center every first Thursday of the month. To secure your slot, it is advisable to schedule your appointment well in advance, as availability fills up rapidly. The range of services offered encompasses hearing assessments, personalized consultations, hearing aid programming and various other hearing aid services.

Additionally, complimentary cleaning and checks for hearing aids, along with general consultations, are available.

For appointment scheduling and any inquiries, reach out to Nordrum directly at 360-378-2330 or islandhearing@gmail.com. Discover more about Island Hearing Healthcare by visiting www.islandhearing.net.