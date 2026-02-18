Boys and girls basketball move forward in playoffs; will play Friday Harbor next

Submitted by the Orcas Booster Club.

Tuesday, Feb. 17, was a very successful night for both our teams against Coupeville!

Boys won 59-45, and girls won 50-48 in overtime. Thank you to all the fans who came out to support them. On Feb. 19, they travel to Mount Vernon Christian to continue their competition in the playoffs, where they play Friday Harbor.

Game location: Mount Vernon Christian.

Girls versus Friday Harbor: 1:45 p.m.

Boys versus Friday Harbor: 3:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets here: https://gofan.co/app/school/WA86277.

Boys bracket

https://www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=4987&school_year=2025-26&district=1&sport=3&class=2B.

Girls bracket

https://www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=4989&school_year=2025-26&district=1&sport=12&class=2B.